Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.06.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $103.19 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

