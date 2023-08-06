Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.08.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

