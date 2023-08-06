Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $142.00 target price on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock worth $4,131,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

