Argus Begins Coverage on Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.06.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $103.19 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.