Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $137.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.