Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.04.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

