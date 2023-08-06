Citigroup Cuts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $173.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YUM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of YUM opened at $134.35 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

