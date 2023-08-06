Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Trading Down 16.9%

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 58,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 13,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Flow Beverage Stock Down 16.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39.

About Flow Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, engages in production and distribution of original unflavored and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.