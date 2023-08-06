Revelstone Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 781,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 614,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

