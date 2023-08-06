Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Trading Up 7.4%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.91 and last traded at C$26.91. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.06.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.88.
About Mitsubishi Shokuhin
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.
