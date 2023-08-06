Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Trading 22.7% Higher

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers Edge from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Farmers Edge alerts:

Farmers Edge Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Digital Agronomy Operations and E-commerce Operations. The Digital Agronomy Operations segment offers suite of digital agronomy solutions to growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.