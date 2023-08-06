Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Shares Up 0.4%

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.
