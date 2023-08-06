Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$80.04 and last traded at C$80.07. Approximately 17,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 7,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.52.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.