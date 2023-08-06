Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35. 44,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 88,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price target on shares of Bone Biologics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Bone Biologics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 262,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

