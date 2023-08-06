Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AROC. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.75. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 139.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.