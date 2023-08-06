Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $183.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.70.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

SRPT opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $99.45 and a one year high of $159.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.