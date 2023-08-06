Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $77.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.91.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of STAA opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

