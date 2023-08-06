Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NYSE ARI opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin purchased 25,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

