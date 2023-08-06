Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:AROC opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 139.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

