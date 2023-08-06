Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archrock by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,007,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 610,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Archrock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Stories

