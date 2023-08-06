STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $48.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STAA. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,852,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,270,000 after acquiring an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,633,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,347,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 107,245 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

