Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $180.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.64.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

