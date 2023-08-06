James Conklin Sells 909 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Adient Trading Down 0.7 %
ADNT stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.78. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adient by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adient by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
