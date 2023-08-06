Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Community Bankshares from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

FCBC stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.56. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

First Community Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Stories

