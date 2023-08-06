Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $49.26 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on WABC shares. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

