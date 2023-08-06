Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of eGain worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in eGain by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eGain by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in eGain by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 180,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 0.60. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. eGain had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.47 million. Analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

eGain Company Profile

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.