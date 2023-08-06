Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,439 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $78,284 in the last 90 days. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

