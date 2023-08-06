Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $810,000 in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Adeia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADEA opened at $11.54 on Friday. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a positive return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $117.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

