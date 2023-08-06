16,967 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,967 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

