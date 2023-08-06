Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $775,000 Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WFRD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

