Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $775,000 Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Weatherford International Stock Up 0.3 %
WFRD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.
Weatherford International Profile
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weatherford International
- Why the Golden Cross is a Significant Trading Signal
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.