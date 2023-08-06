Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 9,173 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Price Performance

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veradigm Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.