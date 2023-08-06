Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.76.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

