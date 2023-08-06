Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 548 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

