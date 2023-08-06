Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $596,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU opened at $17.16 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

