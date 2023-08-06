Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.