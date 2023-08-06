Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,556,000 after acquiring an additional 145,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 104,121 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,367,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $254.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $262.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

