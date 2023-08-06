Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $493,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,165,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.10 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

