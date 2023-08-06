Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,773,000 after purchasing an additional 940,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.