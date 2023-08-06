Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.1 %

SQM opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 14.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.69.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.