Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $500,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

