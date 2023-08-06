Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $515,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 277,853 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 204,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $34.41 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.