Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $376.97 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 2.44.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

