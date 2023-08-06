Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 400 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

VRTX stock opened at $340.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $272.10 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.32 and its 200 day moving average is $326.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $392,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $12,350,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.