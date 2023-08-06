Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $636,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIND. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after purchasing an additional 421,609 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

