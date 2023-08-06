Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 226 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 42.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

SPGI stock opened at $386.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.32 and its 200 day moving average is $367.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

