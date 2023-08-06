Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $309.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,069 shares of company stock worth $23,832,502 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

