Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.64%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

