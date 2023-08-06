Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 537 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

