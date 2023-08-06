Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 828,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,250,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,927,099 shares of company stock worth $67,298,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

