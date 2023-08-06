Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,127.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

