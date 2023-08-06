Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,127.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.97.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.